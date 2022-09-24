0
Thomas Partey set to return to Arsenal camp after suffering a knee injury

Sat, 24 Sep 2022

Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey is set to return to London after picking up a knee injury on international duty.

Partey was named in the starting for Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Brazil but he pulled out of the squad after picking an injury in the pre-game warm-up.

He was replaced by Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Iddrisu.

According to reports, he suffered a knee flared up and is set to return to London for a scan.

The report also indicates that Partey's injury is minor and won't be on the sideline for long.

The player will miss Ghana's second friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

