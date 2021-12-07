Thomas Partey sets record in poor showing against Everton

Midfielder, Thomas Partey

Partey played the entire duration of the game against Everton

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Everton on Monday night



A number of Arsenal fans were not happy with Partey’s performance



Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey was a pale shadow of himself in Arsenal’s defeat to Everton on Monday night in the Premier League.



Following their defeat to Manchester United, Mikel Arteta expected his lads to make a strong comeback against struggling Everton.



The Ghanaian was handed a starting role against Everton in a game that saw Martin Odegaard score the opener for Arsenal in the first half.

Richarlison restored parity for Everton in the 80th minute after his first two goals were ruled offside after VAR checks.



Demarai Gray left it late with a strike that gave Everton a first win in nine games.



After the game Partey was rated 6.5 by sofascore after enduring 90 minutes of action.



The former Atletico Madrid player made 95 contact with the ball and had a 90% passing accuracy. The midfielder made no key passes in the game and his only shot in the game went off target.



Partey won 5 out of 14 duels in the game which was one of the worst performances in an Arsenal jersey.

The 28-year-old also committed 3 fouls and lost possession of the ball on 14 occasions but managed to win 3 tackles against Everton.



Thomas Partey has so far has made more than 40 appearances for the Gunners since arriving from Atletico Madrid.



Meanwhile, Coach Mikel Arteta says he expects the midfielder to return to top form in the marathon of matches to be played in December following his recurring injuries.



