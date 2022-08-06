2
Thomas Partey shines in Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace to open new EPL campaign

Crystal Palace Lost 2 0 To Arsenal On The Opening Day Of The 2022 2023 Season Crystal Palace lost 2-0 to Arsenal on the opening day of the 2022/2023 season

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal on Friday, August 5, 2022, as the Gunners started off the new English Premier League season on a good note.

The 2022/23 English Premier League season has officially started with many actions expected to happen over the weekend.

In the opening match of the campaign, Thomas Partey started for Arsenal when the team travelled to Selhurst Park to take on London rivals Crystal Palace.

On the matchday, the highly-rated midfielder excelled in midfield and helped Arsenal to cruise to a delightful 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

It was all thanks to a first-half strike from Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal from Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi late in the second half.

For the losers, Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played for the team. Their performance however could not save the hosts from defeat.

