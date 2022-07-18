Thomas Partey shines in Arsenal's pre-season win over Everton

Thomas Partey

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey played for Arsenal after missing their last pre-season friendly match in Germany against Nuremberg.

He featured for Arsenal in their first pre-season friendly game against Ispwich Town but did not travel to Germany for unknown reasons.



On Saturday, the Gunners played against Frank Lampard's Everton side who escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season.



The Ghanaian midfielder was his impressive self and reminded Arsenal fans what they were missing last season when he got injured at the tail end of the season.



His passes were crisp and his distribution was top-notch as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal a 2-0 win over Everton in their US pre-season tour.



The former Man City striker has now scored four goals in the pre-season since joining this summer.

Arsenal will next play Orlando City before facing familiar foes Chelsea on Thursday before wrapping up their pre-season with a home clash against Sevilla.



They will open the season on Friday, August 5 against Crystal Palace where Partey will face compatriots Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp.



VIDEO BELOW:



