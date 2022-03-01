Thomas Partey shortlisted for Arsenal Player of the Month award for February

Thomas Partey

In the month under review, the Black Stars midfield enforcer played an important role for the English Premier League club as the team managed to amass crucial points.

Particularly in games against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thomas Partey excelled in midfield for Arsenal and was praised for his display in games that ended in crucial wins.



Today, an official club statement from Arsenal has confirmed the Ghana international has been shortlisted for the Arsenal January Player of the Moth award.

The midfield maestro is up for the award with strong opposition from attacker Bukayo Saka, midfielder Martin Odegaard, and defender Gabriel.