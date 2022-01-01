2
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey signs off for AFCON with MOTM performance against Man City

Thomas Partey Puts Up Fine Display In Arsenal's Defeat To Man City Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sat, 1 Jan 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey, signed off for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a breathtaking performance in the Premier League match against Manchester City.

Partey dominated the midfield in the high-intensity new year clash but unfortunately, his side lost with City scoring a last-minute winner.

Partey was by far the best player on the field at the Emirates Stadium. He delivered a superb performance in the middle of the park and proved just why the Gunners paid more than £40m for him.

He was selected as the man of the match after the final whistle. He didn't look happy though because his team had thrown away a first-half lead to lose 2-1.

Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal a deserved lead before the break. It was a reward for the Gunners in an opening 45 minutes in which they showed all the hallmarks of a top-four team.

However, the game changed in the space of five minutes in the second period.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: