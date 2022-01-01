Thomas Partey signs off for AFCON with MOTM performance against Man City

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey, signed off for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a breathtaking performance in the Premier League match against Manchester City.
Partey dominated the midfield in the high-intensity new year clash but unfortunately, his side lost with City scoring a last-minute winner.
Partey was by far the best player on the field at the Emirates Stadium. He delivered a superb performance in the middle of the park and proved just why the Gunners paid more than £40m for him.
He was selected as the man of the match after the final whistle. He didn't look happy though because his team had thrown away a first-half lead to lose 2-1.
Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal a deserved lead before the break. It was a reward for the Gunners in an opening 45 minutes in which they showed all the hallmarks of a top-four team.
However, the game changed in the space of five minutes in the second period.
???????? Thomas Partey against Man City:
• 48 touches
• 77.4% accurate passes
• 1 key pass
• 100% interceptions
• 5/6 attempted dribbles— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) January 1, 2022
• 9/14 ground duels won
Man of the Match #ARSMCI #Partey pic.twitter.com/BUiun0TA78
