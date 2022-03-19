2
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey signs off for Nigeria qualifier with outstanding display against Aston Villa

Thomas Partey 54868 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partey to lead Black Stars against Nigeria

Arsenal defeat Aston Villa

Ghana to face Nigeria in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has signed off for Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria with a slim win over Aston Villa.

The Ghanaian played the whole 90 minutes to ensure the Gunners are back to winning ways after the defeat to Liverpool in mid-week.

Bokayo Saka scored the only goal in the game to help Arsenal earn the vital away win.

Partey, as he has been in recent games for the North London side, was at his best making 9 recoveries, 2 interceptions having 58 touches with a passing accuracy of 88%, according to FotMob.

Partey will join his Black Stars teammates in the coming days ahead of Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

The 28-year-old will captain the Black Stars the tie due to skipper, Andre Dede Ayew's suspension.

Ghana have a double date against the Super Eagles on March 25 and March 29 as the two West African sides will battle it out for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.

The first leg will take place in Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return leg will come off at the Abiola stadium in Abuja.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwame Sefa Kayi recounts disappearance of BB Bismark, a wealthy Aburi chief, after 1979 coup
Here are some things you might want to do before sex if you want to orgasm
Smoking and drinking shaped my life, I don't regret it - Gospel musician
Stop tickling yourselves thinking you can win 2024 polls – Anthony Karbo warns NPP
Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey earns England call up
Only GFA president and his vice know the unreleased Black Stars squad - Nana Oduro Sarfo
Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga
How Supreme Court ruling has brought government business to a halt in Parliament
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Related Articles: