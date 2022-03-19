Thomas Partey signs off for Nigeria qualifier with outstanding display against Aston Villa

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Partey to lead Black Stars against Nigeria

Arsenal defeat Aston Villa



Ghana to face Nigeria in FIFA World Cup qualifier



Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has signed off for Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria with a slim win over Aston Villa.



The Ghanaian played the whole 90 minutes to ensure the Gunners are back to winning ways after the defeat to Liverpool in mid-week.



Bokayo Saka scored the only goal in the game to help Arsenal earn the vital away win.

Partey, as he has been in recent games for the North London side, was at his best making 9 recoveries, 2 interceptions having 58 touches with a passing accuracy of 88%, according to FotMob.



Partey will join his Black Stars teammates in the coming days ahead of Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.



The 28-year-old will captain the Black Stars the tie due to skipper, Andre Dede Ayew's suspension.



Ghana have a double date against the Super Eagles on March 25 and March 29 as the two West African sides will battle it out for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.



The first leg will take place in Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return leg will come off at the Abiola stadium in Abuja.