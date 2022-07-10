Thomas Partey slammed

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Partey converts to Islam

Ghana midfielder reports to Arsenal training



Partey prepares for new Premier League season



Some Ghanaian ladies have expressed disappointment in Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey after ditching his Ghanaian girl to date a Moroccan lady.



Thomas Partey and his Moroccan partner, Sara Bella, recently made headlines after videos and pictures of the two flooded the internet during their vacation.



It was believed that the lady played a role in Partey’s conversion to Islam.



However, with recent reports that their relationship might have hit the rocks, some Ghanaian ladies have turned the Black Stars player into a laughing stock.

Thomas Partey who has been AWOL for a while on social media after several speculations over his love life made his first post on Friday, July 8, 2022.



It turned out that some Ghanaian ladies are unhappy about how the Black Stars midfielder chose a foreigner over a Ghanaian.



Read some of the comments below







JNA/BB