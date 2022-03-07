0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey stars for Arsenal on Ghana Independence Day

Skysports Thomas Partey Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: goal.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey put up a brilliant display as Arsenal handed Watford a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Playing on Ghana’s Independence Day, the 28-year-old was spectacular in midfield as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli netted to ensure all three points for the Gunners.

Even before kick-off, the stakes were high for Partey as the match coincided with Ghana’s National Independence Day.

Although he did not score, for these fans, the former Atletico Madrid man still showed excellence on the day.

With three points, Arsenal and Partey have taken a big step on the league table, making an entry into the top four and with a chance of securing Champions League football next season.

But it was not all praise for Partey as some fans chose to make fun of his constant failed attempts to find the target from long range.













Source: goal.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Restless spirits seeking to jeopardize Ghana’s peace – Akufo-Addo jabs
Vladimir Putin sends message to Ghana
I now take GH¢9,000 in Vietnam - Teacher
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Related Articles: