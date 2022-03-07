Thomas Partey stars for Arsenal on Ghana Independence Day

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey put up a brilliant display as Arsenal handed Watford a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.
Playing on Ghana’s Independence Day, the 28-year-old was spectacular in midfield as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli netted to ensure all three points for the Gunners.
Even before kick-off, the stakes were high for Partey as the match coincided with Ghana’s National Independence Day.
Although he did not score, for these fans, the former Atletico Madrid man still showed excellence on the day.
With three points, Arsenal and Partey have taken a big step on the league table, making an entry into the top four and with a chance of securing Champions League football next season.
But it was not all praise for Partey as some fans chose to make fun of his constant failed attempts to find the target from long range.
Thomas Partey won more duels (8), completed more take-ons (3) and won more aerial duels (3) than any other Arsenal player against Watford.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2022
He also completed the most passes on the pitch (69). Nice. ???? pic.twitter.com/9CaS6V7Boh
???????? Thomas Partey for Arsenal vs Watford:— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 6, 2022
Most passes (69)
Most duels won (8)
Most take-ons (3)
Most aerial duels won (3)
Complete display ????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UrTBfA3BgK
Linkup With Thomas Partey backstage at the Kidi and Kuame Eugene concert. Arsenal 3 points victory vibes fam ????.— Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) March 6, 2022
•#arsenal #partey #kidi #kuameeugene #concert pic.twitter.com/6Nj3lNZKP6
Thomas Partey when he’s free 47 yards from goal pic.twitter.com/iEqLlBamZI— niran (@TheOfficialFNG) March 6, 2022
Partey in the last three matches pic.twitter.com/4N6mKyQYZu— Gunners (@AFCKARMA) March 6, 2022
Thomas Partey goal and 3 points today for the Arsenal on Independence Day is all I’m asking for ????????. pic.twitter.com/LpmfnSkjZJ— k gyesi (@_gyesi) March 6, 2022
How can they say he's finished when he has just begun????— Peace???? (@Psolyn1) March 6, 2022
Arsenal's Midfield General, Thomas Teye Partey! ???? pic.twitter.com/HjfuMFs0FI
Me watching Partey repeatedly pick the right pass, intelligently switch play at the right time and break the press to progress the team forward and balance them defensively knowing we have McFred at home pic.twitter.com/ntsTdqzoJG— Ahmed ???????? (@UTDTruth) March 6, 2022
