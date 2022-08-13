0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey stars in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Daniel Amartey’s Leicester City

Amartey FaDGQPwXEAA7A38.jfif Daniel Amartey attempts to stop Gabriel Jesus from scoring

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Thomas Partey inspired Arsenal to a 4-2 victory over Daniel Amartey Leicester City in their second game of the Premier League season.

Partey played the full match as he bossed the midfield with Granit Xhaka to ensure the Gunners picked their second 3 points of the season at the Emirates.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored his debut goal for Arsenal in the game in the 23rd minute with a beautiful goal thanks to an assist from Xhaka.

The former Manchester City attacker made got his brace when he scored another goal in the 35th minute as the Gunners went into halftime with a big smile.

After recess, William Saliba scored an own goal for Leicester City to pull one back in the game before Xhaka scored to extend their two-goal lead.

The visitors managed to reduce the deficit again through James Maddison but when Leicester thought they were coming back into the game Gabriel Martinelli scored to make it 4-2.

It was a difficult game for Daniel Amartey who also played the full 90 minutes.

Eddie Nketiah came on as a substitute in the game to play the final six minutes in the game.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Related Articles: