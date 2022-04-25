0
Thomas Partey steps up rehabilitation after his injury

Thomas Partey 098765.png Thomas Partey stepping up rehab at Arsenal training centre

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has stepped up his recovery process since picking up a thigh injury against Crystal Palace.

The Black Stars midfielder suffered muscle damage in his thigh during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.

Partey started his rehabilitation last week and he has stepped up his rehabilitation at the Arsenal training centre, running on a treadmill.

The Gunners' key man could play a part in some of Arsenal's final games of the season.

In Thomas Partey's absence, Arsenal could not get back to winning ways as they lost two games on a bounce.

The North London side lost 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion and 1-0 to Southampton.

Arteta’s side are now drifting out of the top four race following their three consecutive defeats.

Watch video of Thomas Partey stepping up his rehab at the London Colney:

