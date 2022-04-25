Thomas Partey steps up rehabilitation after his injury

Thomas Partey stepping up rehab at Arsenal training centre

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has stepped up his recovery process since picking up a thigh injury against Crystal Palace.



The Black Stars midfielder suffered muscle damage in his thigh during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.



Partey started his rehabilitation last week and he has stepped up his rehabilitation at the Arsenal training centre, running on a treadmill.



The Gunners' key man could play a part in some of Arsenal's final games of the season.

In Thomas Partey's absence, Arsenal could not get back to winning ways as they lost two games on a bounce.



The North London side lost 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion and 1-0 to Southampton.



Arteta’s side are now drifting out of the top four race following their three consecutive defeats.



Watch video of Thomas Partey stepping up his rehab at the London Colney:



