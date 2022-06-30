0
Thomas Partey targets injury-free pre-season with Arsenal

Ghana international Thomas Partey has set sight on going through pre-season with Arsenal without any injury.

The highly-rated midfielder joined the English Premier League side two summers ago from Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Unfortunately, injury setbacks in the last two seasons has meant that Arsenal are yet to get the best out of the Black Stars talisman.

Last April, the combative midfielder picked up his last injury in April while in action for the Gunners in the shocking 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Courtesy of that setback, Thomas Partey could just feature again and missed the last nine matches of his team.

Fortunately, he has managed to fully recover and is now with his teammates at the start of pre-season. Keen on giving his best to Arsenal next season, Thomas Partey has set sight on staying fit and in good shape.

