Thomas Partey threatened to leave Black Stars camp over ‘juju’ - Captain Smart alleges

Host of Onua FM’s breakfast show, Captain Smart has waded into the reported use of black magic popularly known as ‘juju’ in the camp of the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars’ early exit from the ongoing tournament has been attributed to a lot of reasons with the use of black magic in the team’s camp gradually taking dominance as key factor in the awful performance of the team.



According to Captain Smart, deputy captain of the team, Thomas Partey told the technical team that one of the senior players brought a spiritualist to the Stars camp making the place unbearable for him.

The host of Onua Maakye added that the player’s concerns were ignored by the technical team and that nearly resulted in Thomas Partey leaving the camp of the Black Stars.



“The GFA pleaded to the Ministry of Sports to talk to Thomas Teye Partey because Partey had also threatened to quit or close his door for the national team. During the AFCON 2021, Partey reported to the technical team that one of the senior players has brought in his personal mallam/priest to the camp/hotel of the team and the mallam was coming there every night and at 1:00am they will be chanting words from the player’s room and it was very disturbing for him but the technical team didn’t take any action.”



“The players bitterly complained about this and when I spoke to some of them, they also complained about the stench that was coming from the said player’s room. I love Thomas Partey and nobody can harm him in the national team,” Captain Smart said on Onua TV.



