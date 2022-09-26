Thomas Partey to be assessed ahead of north London derby

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will be assessed by league leaders Arsenal ahead of the north London derby against Tottenham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Partey picked up a thigh injury earlier this season, missing a number of games for the Gunners, but made his return to the first team in the 3-0 win against Brentford just before the international break.



The 29-year-old was due to start in Ghana's pre-World Cup friendly with Brazil, but had to pull out of the line-up minutes before the game last Friday.



He was withdrawn as a precautionary measure and replaced by RCD Mallorca midfielder Baba Idrissu.

As a result of the injury, he miss the Nicaragua clash on Tuesday in Spain as the Black Stars prepare ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.



It is unknown whether Partey will be available for the north London derby.



He has made four league appearances for Arsenal so far this campaign.