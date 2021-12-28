Thomas Partey to be available for Arsenal’s clash against Manchester City

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal will have their star midfielder Thomas Partey available for their big game against Manchester City on January 1, 2022, in the Premier League before he joins the Black Stars for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder has been called up to join the Black Stars for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be staged in Cameroon.



However, a decision from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will ensure European clubs are now allowed to delay the release of players to Africa Cup of Nations squads until January 3rd.



Partey was supposed to join the Black Stars team on December 27 but will now be available for Arsenal’s game against Wolves and Manchester City.



The game against Wolves had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder will team up with the Ghana national team on January 3 after the Manchester City game.



Some AFCON-bound stars set to leave Arsenal during the period are Mohammed Eleney(Egypt), Nicolas Pepe (Cote d’Ivoire), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon).



Ghana play its first game against Morocco on January 10 in Yaoundé.