Thomas Partey to be fit for Ghana vs Brazil match - Report

Partey has missed Arsenal's last two matches

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been handed a major boost as midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to return to full fitness before Ghana’s game against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

Reports in England indicate that the 29-year-old will return to training this week but is unlikely to play a part in Arsenal’s game against Everton on Sunday.



Thomas Partey, according to the Standard newspaper will start individual training with Arsenal confident that the midfielder will return to action before the international break.



The report however indicated Arsenal will not rush Partey from injury as coach Mikel Arteta is willing to give the midfielder enough time to recover from the injury.



This comes as good news for Otto Addo who included the 29-year-old in his squad for the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



In the squad released on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Otto Addo gave maiden call ups to five players.

The players include Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah, Patric Pfeiffer, and Mohammed Salisu.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



The called-up players include:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.



Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo



