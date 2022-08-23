0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey to face Xhaka as Ghana meet Switzerland in friendly match

Thomas Partey Granit Xhaka.png Partey and his Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Swiss Football Association has confirmed that their senior national team will face Ghana in a pre-World Cup friendly.

The Swiss FA announced on Monday that the game will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 17 — one week before the teams' first World Cup group games.

The Ghana Football Association announced the friendly in July, and their counterparts confirmed it a month later.

The World Cup begins on November 20, but Switzerland does not play until November 24 in Group G against Cameroon, a west African team like Ghana. Brazil and Serbia are also members of the group.

Ghana are in Group H and will play Portugal on November 24. Ghana also have games against South Korea and Uruguay.

There is only a one-week window of preparation for the 32 countries competing in Qatar, with players joining up with their national teams from 13 November.

Ghana played two friendlies after last month's qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but an injury-affected and Covid-hit side lost 4-1 to Japan and then beat Chile on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

The four-time African champions will face Brazil in a friendly next month in London.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: