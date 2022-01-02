Thomas Partey to join Ghana AFCON training camp on Sunday after immense display against Man City

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey is expected to join Black Stars training camp in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The Black Stars have pitched their camp base in the Middle East since last Sunday as they prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations this month.



The 27-year-old delayed joining his teammates following an agreement between CAF and European clubs to allow invited players to stay on until 3rd January.



Partey was superb for Arsenal on Saturday afternoon when the Gunners lost 2-1 at home to league leaders Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

He will be key to the Black Stars during the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana are drawn in Group C where they will face Morocco in the opening group game on Monday 10 January 2022.



The Black Stars will then take on Gabon on 14 January and the last group match against Comoros on 18 January.