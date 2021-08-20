Thomas Partey to miss 2022 World Cup qualifiers- Ghana coach Akonnor reveals

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has confirmed.
The Back Stars deputy captain suffered ankle ligament damage in a friendly defeat against Chelsea in August which his side lost 2-1.
The 27-year-old was named as part of Ghana's provisional squad for the double-header.
However, it is unlikely Partey will be fit before the World Cup qualifiers ruling him out of the two games.
Akonnor, in his response to the availability of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, indicated revealed the injury sustained by the midfielder is bad.
" I have contacted his club, and Thomas Partey's injury doesn't look too good."
"We will only have to wish him a speedy recovery and expect him to return stronger."
Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.
Check below Ghana's provisional squad for the World Cup qualifiers.
GOALKEEPERS:
Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa
Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland
Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium
Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana
FULL BACKS
Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia
Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England
Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK
Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France
Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana
CENTER BACKS
Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France
Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England
Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana
Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA
MIDFIELDERS
Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China
Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain
Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England
Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France
WINGERS
Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia
Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia
Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy
Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France
Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England
Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana
ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:
Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana
Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland
Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium
STRIKERS
Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar
Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England
Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria
Kelvin Yeboah – Sturm Graz – Austria
- John Nketia Yawson reveals he is not behind Black Stars trophy drought
- 'It’s only local coaches that have won Ghana the AFCON title' - CK Akonnor rallies for support
- Thomas Partey to miss 2022 World Cup qualifiers- Ghana coach Akonnor reveals
- NASCO supports Black Stars with $60,000
- I am not under pressure to end Ghana's Afcon trophy drought - CK Akonnor
- Read all related articles