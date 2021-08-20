Thomas Partey to miss 2022 World Cup qualifiers- Ghana coach Akonnor reveals

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has confirmed.

The Back Stars deputy captain suffered ankle ligament damage in a friendly defeat against Chelsea in August which his side lost 2-1.



The 27-year-old was named as part of Ghana's provisional squad for the double-header.



However, it is unlikely Partey will be fit before the World Cup qualifiers ruling him out of the two games.



Akonnor, in his response to the availability of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, indicated revealed the injury sustained by the midfielder is bad.



" I have contacted his club, and Thomas Partey's injury doesn't look too good."



"We will only have to wish him a speedy recovery and expect him to return stronger."



Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.



Check below Ghana's provisional squad for the World Cup qualifiers.



GOALKEEPERS:

Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa



Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland



Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium



Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana



FULL BACKS



Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia



Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England



Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK



Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France

Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana



CENTER BACKS



Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France



Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England



Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana



Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA



MIDFIELDERS



Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China



Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain

Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England



Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France



WINGERS



Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia



Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia



Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy



Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France



Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England



Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana

ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:



Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana



Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland



Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium



STRIKERS



Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar



Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England



Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria



Kelvin Yeboah – Sturm Graz – Austria