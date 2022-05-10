0
Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal’s game against Tottenham despite speedy recovery

Partey Injuryy.jpeg Partey got injured in Arsenal game against Crystal Palace

Black Stars vice captain, Thomas Partey will not be in action for Arsenal in their match against Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League.

The midfielder got injured in the game against Crystal Palace in April after a good period in the league.

Despite making a speedy recovery, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has ruled the player out of action ahead of the game against Spurs.

In a presser for the game, the Spanish coach stated that although the Ghanaian international has been working hard to recover from his setback, he is in no rush to feature him in the match.

Arteta has on previous occasions hailed the player's effort to return to action before the season ends.

“He has been out injured and sometimes he pushes too far in order to play and he gets injured again. He is willing to help again to play this season.

“We don’t know if that is going to be possible, but for sure it won't be because of lack of intention from him,” Mikel Arteta said as quoted by football.london.

The match between Arsenal and Tottenham will kick off at 18:45 on Thursday.

