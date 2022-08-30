Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal's next five matches after latest injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Arsenal’s next five matches after picking an injury in training.

The 29-year-old was ruled out of the game against Fulham due to a tight thigh injury he picked up during training.



There was confirmation from the team’s doctor after the Fulham game on Saturday, August 27 that Partey could recover in time for the games against Aston Villa and Manchester United but fresh reports from credible outlets indicate that he will sit out the Gunners’ next five games.



According to Charles Watts of GOAL, “Partey almost certainly out for at least the next couple of games, but could be back after that (if early indications are correct). Pressure will still certainly increase on Arsenal to bring someone in though if scan results show a long layoff for Elneny. The clock is ticking.”.



It is expected that within the period, Partey will miss the games against Aston Villa, Manchester United, FC Zurich, Everton, and PSV Eindhoven.



The latest injury comes as a blow to Mikel Arteta’s side as the Ghanaian had been instrumental in their opening three games.

His replacement, Mohammed Elneny has also been ruled out of their next games after picking an injury during their game against Fulham.



KPE