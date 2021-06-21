Thomas Partey to wear jersey number 5 at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana deputy captain and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to change his jersey number at Arsenal for next season.

Partey who is noted for his preferred 5, had to settle for 18 in the first season at the Emirates due to the fact that his preferred number had been taken up by then.



However, with Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos having departed the Emirates following the expiration of his contract, Partey looks set to be handed his preferred jersey number.



Partey endured a difficult debut season with the gunners, having been blighted by injuries.



The midfielder admitted in an interview with TV3’s Yaw Ofosu Larbi, it was a difficult debut season but hopes for a better future with the gunners.



“Well I think everybody has seen it, there’s been ups and downs.” – Partey told TV3:

“We’ve had good times and bad times, but this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my teammates.”



“I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work everything will be okay for the next season.”



“Of course, it’s not easy. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there you have to be able to do everything well. So I like this challenge and I’m ready to do everything.” – Partey further revealed.



Partey played 32 times in all competitions for the Gunners, registering 2 assists.