Thomas Partey to work with new captain as Arsenal strips Aubameyang of captaincy

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal expected to announce new captain in the coming days

Arsenal face West Ham in EPL mid-week action



Party to be considered for Arsenal captaincy



Ghana's Thomas Partey will work with another captain at Arsenal as Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of his captaincy duties.



Arsenal in a statement released on Tuesday, December, 14 announced that the Gabonese is no longer the captain of the club.



The Gunners cited that Aubameyang has been relieved of his duties due to a disciplinary breach.



"Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed."



"We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match."



Arsenal, are yet to reveal their new captain, assistant skipper Alexander Lacazette is expected to lead the Gunner against West Ham on Wednesday.



With Partey being a senior member of the Arsenal team, the 28-year-old is in line for the now vacant post.



The midfielder joined the Gunners two seasons and has established himself as a key cog of Mikel Arteta’s team.



His form lately has however raised concerns with Partey admitting in an interview that his stint with the North London club has been far from successful.