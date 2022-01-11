Thomas Partey urges teammates not give up despite defeat to Morocco

Midfielder, Thomas Partey

Milovan Rajevac rues missed chances in Morocco defeat

Ghana fall to Morocco in AFCON opener



Ghana to face Gabon on Friday



Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has said the Black Stars will not give up hope despite defeat to Morocco in their first Group C game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Atlas Lions put one pass the Black Stars at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the Group C opener through Angers winger, Sofiane Boufal who scored a late goal that secured Morocco the win.



Partey was hugely criticized by some Ghanaians who believed the Arsenal man had a poor performance in the game.



The former Atletico Madrid man after the match took to his Facebook to react to the loss.

"Not the result we wanted but we won’t give up." He wrote.



However, head coach, Milovan Rajevac, blamed the defeat on the team failing to make the most of their chances.



"We missed many chances and Morocco were a bit luckier in the end".



"Everything was really tight and I felt the team was functioning well, so there was no need to make unnecessary substitutions, up till the moment we conceded, we were in full control of the match".



Ghana following the defeat are positioned at the bottom of the table. The four-time competition winners will face Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022, in their second group fixture.



Thomas Partey's post below: