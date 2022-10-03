1
Thomas Partey was my Man of the Match against Tottenham Hotspurs - Ex-England defender

Thomas Partey

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Arsenal defender, Mathew Upson, has said that Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, should have been voted as the Man of the Match in the just-ended North London Derby.

Thomas Partey was exceptional over the weekend after scoring and helping Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspurs 3-1 in the North London derby on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

While many expected Thomas Partey to be crowned as the Man of the Match on the day, his teammate, Granit Xhaka who also scored on the day was given the award and Mathew Upson disagrees with it.

“He was man of the match for me. I thought he was excellent. In terms of obviously the goal contribution, but the simplicity as well. We spoke about him being that rock, that anchor the midfield and allowing Xhaka and Odegaard to drift, knowing they’ve got Partey behind them."

“Today he was excellent. Had involvement in a lot of goals in terms of passing in the buildup. For me that’s a man-of-the-match performance for a midfield player,” he said after the game.

Arsenal are now occupying the first position on the Premier League table with 21 points after 8 games.

