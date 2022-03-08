1
Thomas Partey wins Arsenal player of the month February

Thomas Partey 76960.png Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal beat Wolves at the Emirates

Thomas Partey wins MVP against Wolves

Thoams Partey assisted in Arsenal's win over Brentford

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has won Arsenal's player of the month in February.

Partey beat the competition from Martin Odegaard and Boukayo Saka to win the accolade for the first time since joining the club in 2021.

The Ghanaian since joining Arsenal after the 2022 African Cup of Nation has been immense, playing a key role in the club's three wins in February.

He won one man-of-the-match award and recorded one assist in the three games he played.

He was the brightest spot in the middle for Arsenal in all three hence the fans rewarded his effort with a 49 percent vote.

Thomas Partey shielded Arsenal's defense in their 1-0 away win over Wolves when the Gunner ended the match with a man down.

He followed it up with a dominant performance against a 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates. Partey assisted the winner.

The Black Stars deputy captain capped an amazing month with yet another magnificent performance in Arsenal's hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves at home.

