Thomas Tuchel breaks silence after Chelsea’s sack

Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, has stated that he feels devasted after being sacked by the London-based English Premier League club.

In a September 11, tweet, Tuchel said Chelsea had been a club where he felt at home professionally and personally as well.



He thanked the staff, players and supporters of Chelsea for helping him settle in quickly when he first arrived at the top-tier English club.



Even though he is devasted, Thomas Tuchel stated that guiding Chelsea to win the UEFA Champions League and the club world cup and his stint at the club will forever be a memory he will cherish.



“This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.



“This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.



“The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart,” Thomas Tuchel tweeted.

Chelsea on September 7 parted company with Thomas Tuchel. In a statement, the club said, “as the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”



The sack of the German came a day after Chelsea suffered a shock defeat to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on the opening night of their Champions League campaign.



The club has since gone ahead to appoint Graham Potter as its new coach.



