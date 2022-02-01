Thomas Tuchel will fail as Black Stars coach - Kyei-Menah-Bonsu

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel

The Minister Designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has opined that Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel will fail as Black Stars coach.



With the Ghana FA on a hunt for a new Black Stars coach, Kyei-Mensah has suggested that the FA would want to appoint an expatriate, it should be an upcoming coach who is ready to build his CV.



According to the Majority leader in Parliament, established coaches rarely succeed as Black Stars not to mention the 2021 UEFA best coach.

"I don't like already established foreign coaches. If you appoint Chelsea's coach, Thomas Tuchel who is arguably the best in the world currently. If you appoint him he won't do anything and afterward, he will blame the pitches and the limited facilities. So if you want to appoint an expatriate, appoint those who are hungry for success. The new ones that are ready and would want to improve his CV those coaches normally succeed." He told Angel FM in Kumasi.



He went on to cite an example using former Black Stars coach Burkhard Ziese, who had no significant achievement before his appointment. But qualified Ghana to the 1992 African Cup of Nations after the Black Stars had previously missed out on the three editions.



"At a time when Ghana was struggling and we appointed Burkhard Ziese who qualified us to the AFCON but because there was a little issue Otto Pfister replaced him for the tournament...So I think that will help." He concluded.



Meanwhile, the FA is reportedly in talks with former Ghana international and Borussia Dortmund technical team member, Otto Addo over the vacant role.



Also, the government has recommended the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Chris Hughton.