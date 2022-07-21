Three Asante Kotoko officials who resigned under Nana Yaw Amponsah’s management

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko have lost their 3rd coach in less than three years under the stewardship of Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah following the resignation of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was reported by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM to have resigned from his position as the head coach of Asante Kotoko during a zoom meeting with the board and management of the club.



A section of the media have also reported that the decision of the former WAFA coach to resign from his post comes on the back of a ruined relationship between Ogum and the Management of the club led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Asante Kotoko through their Administration and Operations Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi have confirmed that coach Ogum has resigned from his position although he is yet to submit an official letter to that effect.



The the-44-year-old manager has now become the 3rd official under the leadership of Nana Yaw Ampnsah to have resigned from Asante Kotoko.

Here are the two other officials who resigned from their positions at Asante Kotoko:



Moses Antwi Benefo - Communications Director







The renowned broadcaster was the first to jump the ship under the reign of Nana Yaw Amponsah after resigning from his position as the Communications Director of the club in December 2022.



Known in the media space as PJ Mozey, Benefo resigned hours after the club sacked head coach Maxwell Konadu following a defeat to Accra Great Olympics.

Benefo said his resignation was for “personal and professional” reasons and stated that it was a pleasure working for the club.



The Nhyira FM Sports Presenter only lasted 3 months in the job following his appointment in September this year.



George Asare - Youth Team coach







The Kotoko U-20 coach resigned from his post because of non-payment of salaries as he claimed that CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah refused to pay him because he wasn't the one who appointed him.

Asare and Richard Manu were appointed as coaches for the Asante Kotoko youth team in January 2020 by then management led by George Amoako.



“I asked him [Nana Yaw Amponsah] to pay us because I have not been paid since November 2020 as the Youth Team coach of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah told me to go to Dr. Kwame Kyei since he was the one who employed us. He tried to fight me but I left there," Asare told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Author: Joel Eshun



