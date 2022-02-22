Three Ghanaian football legends to play in exhibition game as Senegal opens national stadium

Anthony Baffoe and Asamoah Gyan are expected to join other African Legends

Asamoah Gyan, others to grace opening of Senegal stadium

Stade Diamniado will be the country's national stadium



An African Legends team will play Senegal Legends in exhibition match



Three Ghanaian football legends are billed to be in Senegal for a friendly game to open a grand stadium in the West African country.



The three are Anthony Baffoe, Samuel Osei Kuffour and Asamoah Gyan.



They will join an assemblage of African football legends to play with Senegal legends during today (February 22, 2022) official opening gala of the Stade Du Senegal.



Other African legends on the bill

Other African legends set to feature include former Togolese stars, Emmanuel Adebayor and Kossi Agassa. The Ivorian set include Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Eboue, Alain Gouamene and Yaya Toure.



Representing Nigeria will be Nwankwo Kanu, Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi. Samuel Eto’o will lead a Cameroonian group that involves Geremi Njitap and Patrick Mboma.



The list also includes others like Aristide Bance, Kalusha Bwalya, Wael Goma, Titi Camara, Lucas Radebe, Mustapha Hadji and Jonathan Patriopa.



See flyer of players on both teams as shard by Senegalese media







About the new 50,000 capacity facility

The facility referred to in some quarters as the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium and or the Stade Du Senegal is a 238-million-euro structure.



It is a multi-purpose stadium, which can host football, rugby and athletics, in Diamniadio, in Dakar, Senegal.



After its opening today, it takes on the stature of Senegal’s national stadium for the Teranga Lions - national football team. The stadium will have a capacity of 50,000.



Some media reports have indicated that it will be named after the country’s former President Abdoulaye Wade.



Rwandan President Paul Kagame is in town as the special guest of honour for the event. It is not known if visiting Turkish President Racep Tayyip Erdogan will also play a role.