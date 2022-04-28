0
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins

Christian Atsu And Twin Sister Black Stars player, Christian Atsu and his twin sister

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twins, basically are two offspring born on the same day but the respective time they both make their entry onto the earth are used to decipher the younger ones from the older ones.

Although in football, there are many twins, in Ghana football it rarely occurs.

However, GhanaWeb brings you three Ghanaian footballers who are twins.

Here are Ghanaian footballers who are twins

Christain Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu's twin happens to be a female who is not a footballer, unlike her brother. They were born on On January 10, 1992.

The twins form part of the five children produced by their parents, Mr. Emmanuel Twasam and Mrs. Afiko Twasam.



His twin sister was unknown until the former Newscastle man shared a picture of the two on social media in 2015.

Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has spent 7 months with the Black Stars since his debut in 2021 October.

There was no information about him being a twin until he revealed it in an interview with Sahara Football.

He revealed that his twin was also a footballer but sacrificed his career to start another profession to support him (Wollacott) financially.

Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu



Feseini and Alhassan were born on 4 June 1993. The two players are currently inactive, having played for some significant clubs in Ghana Premier League.

They both played for Real Sportive, New Edubiae, and Ashanti Gold. They also secured a move to play for Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in 2011.

They last played for Mekkelle City FC in Ethiopia in 2018.

