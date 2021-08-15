Three Ghanaian players played in Crystal Palace's away loss against Chelsea

Jordan was in action for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace had three Ghanaian players on the pitch as Chelsea defeated the Eagles 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The European champions dominated from start to end, and Marcos Alonso opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark with a stunning free-kick.



Chelsea increased their advantage with five minutes left in the half through Christian Pulisic, who converted a Vicente Guaita save for his fifth goal in five games versus Palace.



Moving forward into space, Chalobah unleashed a powerful low shot that Guaita could only turn onto the post and in, marking the 22-year-Premier old's League debut.

Vieira's squad, on the other hand, needed 62 minutes to register their one and only goal, and gave no sign of a brighter future under their new coach.



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, both Ghanaian internationals, played for Palace before youngster Jesuran Rak-Sakyi came in in the 77th minute.



Rak-Sakyi, who was born to Ghanaian parents, was making his Eagles debut after being promoted to the senior team for this season.