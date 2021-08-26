Three Ghanaian players to feature in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ahead of Thursday's UEFA Champions League draw to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a list of Ghanaian players to feature in the 2021-22 season.

Mohammed Kudus- Ajax



The Ghanaian wunderkind will be hoping to make his full debut in the competition this season.



The 20-year-old made his debut for the Eredivise champions last season against Liverpool at the Johann Cryuff Arena.



The former Nordsjaelland midfielder got injured in that game which ruled him out for the most part of the season.



Kudus is yet to feature for his club this season as he works his way to full fitness.

He might get some game time this season in the Champions League for Henrik Ten Hag side.



Malik Abubakar- Malmo



Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakar will be making his debut in the UEFA Champions League this season with Malmo FF.



Abubakar scored two goals in the qualifying rounds to help the Swedish giants secure a place in the group stage.



Malmo FF defeated Helsinki, Rangers and Ludogorets before securing their place in the group stages.

Malmo are returning to the competition for the first time since 2015.



Edmund Addo- Sheriff Tiraspol



Moldovan Champions Sheriff Tiraspol made history by being the first club from Moldova to qualified to the group stages of the Champions League.



Tiraspol defeated Albanian champions, FC Tueta, Armenian Champions FC Alashkert, Serbian Champions, Red Star Belgrade and Croatian Champions Dinamo Zagreb before booking their tickets to the group stages.



The group stages draw will be held on Thursday at Istanbul (Turkey) with Ghanaian legend Micheal Essien and Branislav Ivanovic assisting the draw.