Three Kotoko players who should be in the next Black Stars squad

From left, Ibrahim Danlad, Mudasiru Salifu and Richmond Lamptey

Leading the Ghana Premier League table with a seven-point gap despite dropping points in their last two games is enough indication of Asante Kotoko's dominance in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors have lost has lost back to back games to Real Tamale United and Legon Cities since beating their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak but still sit comfortably on the Ghana Premier League table.



Just like the points gap on the Ghana Premier League table, some Asante Kotoko players have also set themselves apart and are even making a claim for a spot in the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.



Today, GhanaWeb takes a look at three Asante Kotoko who can make the Black Stars squad with consistency:



Ibrahim Danlad:

The Black Satellites goalkeeper has been the name on the lips of most football pundits as a candidate for the Black Stars for the AFCON qualifiers and possibly the World Cup in November 2022.



Danlad Ibrahim has been the safest pair of hands for Asante Kotoko since the departure of Razak Abalora to FC Sheriff in Moldova. The 19-year-old goalkeeper has kept 9 clean sheets in 15 games in the ongoing season.



Mudasiru Salifu:



He is called the new Sulley Muntari in Ghana football because he possesses a skill set similar to that of the former Black Stars player who now plays for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Many believe that Mudasiru would have been playing in Europe currently if not for his recurring injuries as he is the best box-to-box midfielder in the Ghana Premier League.

Mudasiru doesn't need any introduction to Ghanaian football fans and he has been instrumental in Asante Kotoko's journey in the ongoing season and will be a great addition to the Black Stars.



Richmond Lamptey



The Asante Kotoko attacking midfielder announced his presence to Ghanaians as a top player in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



To many football pundits, Lamptey's attacking instinct as a midfielder and the danger he possesses around the opposition box makes him a good candidate for the Black Stars.



Richmond Lamptey has scored three goals and an assist but his incredible form has been cut short by injuries.

Author: Joel Eshun



