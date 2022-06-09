Three Nordsjaelland players earn late Black Stars call-up for Kirin Cup

Maxwell Woledzi Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura

Three FC Nordsjaelland players have been handed a late Black Stars call-up to join the team for the Kirin Cup in Japan.



Center-back, Maxwell Woledzi, midfielder, Francis Abu, and goalkeeper, Emmanuel Ogura are the players who have been handed a late invite to join the depleted Black Stars squad.



Currently, Ghana are left with 18 players ahead of their opening game of the tournament against Japan on June 10, 2022.



Background



The Black Stars are set to face Japan in the Kirin Soccer Cup with 18 players due to injury, COVID-19 cases, and transfer negotiations.



Head coach, Otto Addo initially named a 33-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the Kirin Cup, of which 30 players honoured the invitation.

After playing the two 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic, the team has been struck with COVID cases, and injuries while others have been excused to sort out their future with their clubs.



The players who missed the trip due to injury include, Jonathan Mensah, Richard Ofori, Antoine Selorm Semenyo, Joseph Aidoo, Jojo Wollacott, and Abdul Mumin.



Others who have been excused are Gideon Mensah, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, and Baba Iddrisu Mohammed.



Whereas Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, and Elisha Owusu have reportedly contracted COVID-19.



Also, Bechem United's Augustine Okrah who was part of the initial 33-man squad declined his second call-up for the Kirin cup while Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim also turned down a late call-up.



Among the late call-ups was Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah who accepted his and travelled to Kobe with the squad.



Here is a full list of players available for the match tomorrow



Goalkeepers

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen



Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Defenders



Alidu Seidu



Abdul Baba Rahman



Daniel Amartey



Andy Yiadom



Dennis Korsah

Midfielders



Edmund Addo



Mohammed Kudus



Mubarak Wakaso



Wingers



Andre Ayew



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku



Christopher Antwi Adjei

Strikers



Jordan Ayew



Daniel Afriyie



Felix Afena Gyan



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt



Benjamin Tetteh