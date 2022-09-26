Three-back system; rope in Hudson-Odoi, Nketiah - Kwakye Ofosu assesses Ghana vs. Brazil game

The Brazilians celebrate one of their three goals

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Communications Minister, has been talking Black Stars especially with relation to the on-field personnel and tactical issues.

Kwakye Ofosu was one of the most vocal supporters of Otto Addo and his charges ahead of the September 23 fixture in Le Havre, France.



That match ended 3 - 0 with the Brazilians grabbing all their goals in the first half of the game through Marquinhos' opener and a brace from Richarlison.



Whiles coach Otto Addo has admitted to making mistakes with his team selection, many have given the team a good grade especially with the second half performance.



Kwakye Ofosu is one of such football enthusiasts. He posted his views on player pool and tactics on Facebook after the game.



On the game he wrote: "By no means a disgrace. Poor first half but improved second half.



"A key takeaway is that we could not have relied on the team that qualified to represent us well at the World Cup and we definitely need the new boys. Salisu, Inaki and Tariq are great additions."

On the subject of tactics, he opined that playing a three back system "is our best bet going foward."



In another post, he said: "We need a few more players: Hudson Odoi, Samed Salis(to replace injury prone Partey), Eddie Nketiah and Kamal Sowah. Together with Inaki, Salisu, Tariq and the rest, we will be ready for the World Cup."



Black Stars in Spain for Nicaragua friendly - Ghanasoccernet.com report



The Black Stars have arrived in Spain ahead of their international friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday.



The team arrived in Lorca on Sunday evening and will train on Monday morning for the game, which they are favourites to win.



27 players made the trip after Thomas Partey was granted permission to return to London due to a suspected knee injury.

Partey was forced to withdraw from Friday's friendly against Brazil at the last minute after suffering an injury during the warmup.



On the night, Brazil dominated the first half, with Tottenham striker Richarlison scoring a brace after Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead by nodding home a ninth-minute corner from Raphinha.



Black Stars are confident of bouncing back with a convincing win against Nicaragua who are ranked 139th in the world by FIFA.



Both games are part of Ghana's preparations for the World Cup where they will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.



