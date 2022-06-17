Three clubs chase striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghanaian striker, Caleb Ekuban

Besiktas and Fenerbahce are among three clubs interested in relegated Genoa's Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban.

Ekuban is also being tracked by Serie A side Spezia who want to beef up their attack after narrowly escaping relegation last season.



The 28-year-old joined Genoa on a four-year deal in the summer of last year, forcing his departure from Trabzonspor.



But he struggled, and the club was relegated as a result. Ekuban only had one league goal and two assists.

Ekuban's wages are reportedly prohibitively expensive for a second-tier club, and Genoa are willing to sell him for the right price.



He is worth 1.8 million euros on the open market, but the club could sell him for more than 2 million euros.