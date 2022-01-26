Three players who will miss Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup play-off game

Ayew, Iwobi, Tetteh

Ghana player sees red after Gabon game at AFCON 2021

Ghana captain sent off in Comoros game at AFCON 2021



Iwobi shown red card 5 minutes after coming on as substitute



Even before the whistle goes for the start of the Ghana versus Nigeria game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier play-offs three players have already been ruled out due to red cards.



Ghana’s duo Andre Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh will miss the Black Stars 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria in March due to suspension 2021 AFCON.

Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi will also miss both legs after he was sent off at the 2021 AFCON.



Benjamin Tetteh



Benjamin Tetteh was shown a straight red card in Ghana’s second game against Gabon at the AFCON 2021.



The striker was handed a three-match ban by CAF disciplinary committee for assaulting a Gabonese player, Aaron Boupendza during a brawl for the match.

Benjamin Tetteh has already served a one-game ban and will miss both legs against Nigeria in the World Cup plays offs.



Andre Ayew



Ayew, who is the captain of Ghana, was sent off during the Black Stars last group C game against Comoros.



The Al Sadd forward clashed with the Comoros goalkeeper and was given a straight red card after VAR review.

The Black Stars went on to lose 3-2 to the Islanders, a result that saw Ghana exit the tournament at the group stage.



Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi was given the marching orders after coming on to replace Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half of Nigeria’s round of 16 games against Tunisia in the AFCON 2021.



Alex Iwobi



The 25-year-old spent just five minutes on the pitch before going in to tackle in the 66th minute which necessitated his red card.

The Everton player was handed a yellow card initially but after a VAR review the referee sent him off with a red card.



The Super Eagles lost that match by 1-0 to Tunisia, to exit the tournament after qualifying out of the Group stages with straight wins.



Ghana and Nigeria are expected to lock horns in a two-legged in the 2022 World Cup play-off scheduled between 24th and 29th March.



The winner of the match will be part of the 5 African countries to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.