Three top European clubs chase Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo, Bristol City attacker

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo is on the radar of three top European clubs as they seek to secure his services to boost their squads in the upcoming season, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The 22-year-old who enjoyed an amazing season with Bristol City in the English Championship is being chased by Scottish giants, Celtic, Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Nottingham Forest in the Championship.



Semenyo scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 31 matches for the Robins in the just-ended season.



Meanwhile, Bristol City have already rejected a £9m offer from an unnamed club who wanted to sign the Ghana striker this summer.



The Robins are said to be keen on keeping Semenyo at the club for the upcoming season.



The enterprising forward is in the final year of his contract but Bristol City have the option to extend for another year, which means the club is not under pressure to cash in on the player.

Footballghana.com has leanrt Bristol City are seeking to extend his contract before selling to give them more value for a fee around £15m.



