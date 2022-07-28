0
Menu
Sports

Three top GPL clubs chase Karela United defender Augustine Randolph

Augustine Randolph 98765687989 Karela United defender, Augustine Randolph

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Karela United defender Augustine Randolph is on the radar of three top Ghana Premier League clubs as they seek to secure his services to boost their squad in the coming season, Footballghana.com can report.

The enterprising right-back who enjoyed an amazing season with the Pride of the West in the domestic top-flight is being chased by Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars.

The clubs are said to be in tug of war to sign the Black Galaxies player ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Randolph is currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies of Ghana. He was in action when Ghana defeated Benin 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the CHAN Qualifiers.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata
KT Hammond's wife appointed High Court judge by Akufo-Addo
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer
My son in SHS called me crying - Kofi Adomah opens up again
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan