Three top GPL clubs chase Karela United defender Augustine Randolph

Karela United defender, Augustine Randolph

Karela United defender Augustine Randolph is on the radar of three top Ghana Premier League clubs as they seek to secure his services to boost their squad in the coming season, Footballghana.com can report.

The enterprising right-back who enjoyed an amazing season with the Pride of the West in the domestic top-flight is being chased by Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars.



The clubs are said to be in tug of war to sign the Black Galaxies player ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Randolph is currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies of Ghana. He was in action when Ghana defeated Benin 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the CHAN Qualifiers.