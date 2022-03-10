2
Three veteran players who could make Ghana's squad for Nigeria games

Muntari 003 Sulley Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of names have been bandied about in the media space as players who have been called up for the doubleheader between the Black Stars of Ghana and Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

A chunk of the players whom cases have been made for are young players who are either at the early stages of their careers or at their prime.

There is however a case for some three veteran players who have had stints with the Black Stars in the last decade.

Sulley Muntari

The 37-year-old is back in discussions about the Black Stars following a strong start to life at Accra Hearts of Oak.

Sulley has in his first six games for Hearts been impressive, scoring one and bagging one assist in the game.

His performance in the two matches against Kumasi Asante Kotoko has reignited calls for his return to the Black Stars.

When asked about a Black Stars reunion, Muntari said ““I came in and I got the chance to play for Hearts of Oak, is a big team here, the guys are amazing, the coach, the staff so I am very pleased to be here and also the fans are making things right. I am home so it’s just a joy to be here,” he added.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Kevin-Prince Boateng and Black Stars chapter never closes. Whenever Black Stars squad is about being released, the name of the former AC Milan forward comes up.

This time, his inclusion is being motioned by former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe.

Tagoe said on Angel TV that “I’ll advise Otto Addo to call Kevin-Prince Boateng for the 2022 World Cup playoffs. This Ghana vs Nigeria game demands players with the character and experience that Kevin has. If we are serious about qualification, let’s invite him,” Prince Tagoe said on Angel TV.

Harrison Afful

It has been over four years since Harrison Afful was called up for a Black Stars game but his name is back in the conversations.

The US-based defender is reported to have made the squad for the games against Nigeria on March 25 and March 29.

His invitation follows the poor performance of Andy Yiadom during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

