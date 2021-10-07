Three young Ghanaian footballers lead goal scoring charts in Italy, Finland, and Serbia

Ghanaian youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian youngsters Felix Afena-Gyan, Kingsley Asante Ofori, and Ibrahim Mustapha are doing so well in their respective leagues abroad.

Felix Afena-Gyan: Roma, Italy's Primavera 1 division:



After joining Roma last January where he had to adapt to the environment and start from the U-18 side, Felix Afena-Gyan has started his first full season in scintillating form for Roma in the Primavera division.



Gyan is the top scorer in Italy's U19 division with four goals in three consecutive matches for the Giallorossi.



The 18-year-old hotshot scored a brace last Sunday at home in a 2-0 victory against Hellas Verona. Earning him a spot in the Primavera team of the week two times in a roll.



Felix Afena-Gyan's performances have ensured that Roma are the only unbeaten side in the league and top of the table with 10 points.



Kingsley Asante Ofori: SJK Akatemia, Finnish Kokkone league:

Kingsley Asante Ofori leads the top goalscorer chart in Group C of the Finnish Kokkone league with 15 goals in 20 appearances.



Ofori bagged a brace last Sunday for SJK Akatemia in a 5-0 victory against Narpes Krafts on matchday 21.



Kingsley Asante Ofori joined the SJK Seinajoki in April on a six months loan spell.



However, his efficiency in front of goal for the junior side, Akatemia, has pushed the club to extend his contract to 2022.



Ibrahim Mustapha: Radnicki Mitrovica, Serbia Prva Liga:



Ibrahim Mustapha has made a contribution of 5 goals and three assists for Radnicki Mitrovica so far this season in the Serbia Prva Liga. He has been involved in more goals than any other player in the league

The attacking midfielder has twice been named as the best performing player in his role this season in matchday two and nine teams of the week.



Ibrahim's speed, intelligence on the ball, and vision for the final ball rank as the best in the league.



On matchday two Mustapha was involved in four goals in a 5-2 win against Timok at home.



He scored a goal, provided an assist, and earned spot-kicks for his club Radnicki Mitrovica.