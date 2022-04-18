Thrills at De-Luxy Pro Boxing League 'Fight Night 4'

This year's 4th Fight Night featured 2 national fight titles

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

After four thrilling Fight Nights at the DE-LUXY Professional Boxing League in a packed Bukom Boxing Arena, in different weight categories, this year's Professional Boxing League is proving to be the biggest platform and perhaps the best yet.

The grand opening on February 19th 2022, was followed by four weeks of exciting matchups and some surprising results. Boxers had a lot to fight for, towards the end of the League season in December as the grand prize is a Brand New Car Renault Kwid at stake.



Winners of the night received a TCL colour TV, TCL Mobile Phone and a Standing Fan from Imax Electronics.



This year's 4th Fight Night of the DE-LUXY Professional Boxing League also featured 2 National Fight titles, with these boxers competing and showing themselves in the best light possible.



Besides organizing the event in the capital, Accra, the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr Abraham Kotei Neequaye said, "the partnership with Imax Media Group is a step in the right direction for the Professional, Amateur and Juvenal development of Boxers," he added”.



The professional boxing league is much more than fighting and the entire boxing community is a large family supporting each of its members, no matter their skill level.





Faisal Abubakar emerges as the title winner of the National Super Lightweight Championship, while Richard Fenyi emerges as the title winner of the National Lightweight Championship.



On the part of the DE-LUXY Professional Boxing League, in 8/3 Super Fly Weight Eric Korley won his opponent Sylvester Doku…. in 6/3 Super Flight Weight Akotoku Gym Isaac Taylor won his opponent of Panix Gym Adam Hab Deen Salanon scoring 60-55/57-57/59-57…. in 6/3 Feather Weight Atotoh Quarshie Gym Akimus Annan Ampiah won his opponent of Wisdom Gym Daniel Gorsh by a walk over and failure to turn up…. in 6/3 Bantam Weight C.Q.B. Foundation Mohammed Fuseini won his opponent of Black Panthers Gym by a walk over and failure to turn up…. in 6/3 Super Welter Weight Fit Square Gym Elvis Ahorgah won his opponent of Seconds Out Gym Charles Lesko Sossiya scoring 58-56/51-58/54-5…. in 6/3 Light Weight Sonia Gym Azumah Mohammed won his opponent of Sea View Gym Amebler John scoring 55-60/55-59/54-60…. in 6/3 Super Middle Weight Palm Springs Gym Benjamin Nii Saka Bulley won by K.O. Round 2 on 2m 49 Secs his opponent of The Gym Yahaya Yusif.



Dignitaries who attended the event included former minister of youth and sports Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, T T Brothers CEO, Emmanuel Tagoe (Game Boy) and representatives of DE-Luxy Paints, TCL, Tecno, Maxbuy and Premium Motors agents of Renault Cars in Ghana.



Bukom Banku, Adote Tetor and Fatozia entertained the spectators with their lovely local songs.

The crowd was a mix of youth and elderly people as well as females who love boxing and entertainment.







Coming up next Fight Night 5 on Saturday 30th April 2022 at the Bukom Boxing Arena from 7pm and Live on Max TV Nationwide.



