Throwback photos of some top Ghanaian football stars

Old pictures of some Ghanaian players

All the football stars we know today all started from somewhere, but have changed over the years. Most of these footballers had humble beginnings before shooting up to their current fame and riches.

It is always a nostalgic feeling seeing pictures of some top football stars who had different looks to what we know now.



Ghana has nurtured great football stars who have gone ahead to feature for many top clubs in Europe and across the world. Some of these top football stars include Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Micheal Essien, Thomas Partey, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari among others



As we observe Throwback Thursday, GhanaWeb brings some interesting pictures of Ghanaian football stars.



Abedi Pele







Although these days he spots a bald head, Abedi Pele used to have some braids in his hay days as a footballer.

Stephen Appiah







Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah who many knew as a bald-headed midfielder has always been a stylish footballer but had kept hair at some point in his career.



Michael Essien







Micheal Essien the ‘Bison’ who is well known for donning the number 8 jersey for Ghana. Essien’s looks as he grew never changed much.

Thomas Partey







Before he bounced on the scene to play for Atletico Madrid, Thomas Partey used to play for his father’s club in Krobo. The Arsenal star was nicknamed ‘Ahmar Senegal’ during his teen years.



Callum Hudson-Odoi







Although Callum Hudson-Odoi has always been a Chelsea player he sometimes played community and school football. The winger used to have some wild looks as a child.

Some other players like Mohammed Kudus, Salisu Mohammed, Mubarak Wakaso, Andre Ayew and more have some old fascinating pictures which bring back memories.

























