5
Menu
Sports

Tickets for Ghana- Brazil friendly sold out - Reports

Black Stars 456789 Black Stars

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars' international friendly against Brazil has been reportedly been sold out.

According to seasoned journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who is with the team, all tickets for the match have been sold out.

This means there will be a full house at the 25,178 seated capacity Stade Océane in Le Have, France.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two, with Brazil winning the previous four.

The match is set to kick off at 18:00 GMT time.

After the Brazil friendly, the Black Stars will conclude their international break with a test against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: