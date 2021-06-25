Tickets for Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko match sold out – Report

Fans will play Kotoko on Sunday

Barely two hours after tickets for the match between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko went on sale, it is being reported that they have sold out.



Football portal 442GH reports that their checks at various sales points reveal that most fans who turned up late were left disappointed as the tickets had already gone out of stock..



They report that the tickets printed were little over 10,000 due to the protocols on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Accra Sports Stadium will be allowed to admit only 25% capacity with a proposal by Hearts of Oak for an expansion rejected by the government.



The game is billed to be one of the most competitive matches between the two sides due to their position on the league log.



Hearts and Kotoko are both locked on forty-six points each with the Phobians on top due to goal-difference.



Ahead of this match, both clubs recorded victories in their mid-week games. Hearts polled a 2-1 victory over Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko who played a day earlier than Hearts also managed a controversial 2-1 victory over Karela United.