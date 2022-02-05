Tijani Joshua wants GPL players paid at least GHC5000 monthly

Tijani Joshua

Former Ashantigold and Aduana Stars defender Tijani Joshua is of the view that locally-based players must be paid a minimum salary of GHC5000 a month.

His comment comes when asked about how player exodus can curb in the country.



The mass exodus of players in the domestic top-flight league has affected the standard of the Ghana Premier League and also the performance of Ghanaian teams in Africa.



Most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe for greener pastures



According to him, clubs will be able to pay better salaries to players if signing-on-fees are scrapped.

He indicated the practice is against the long-term interest of players and has therefore entreated clubs to move from it.



“There are countries with high salary structure and in those countries, signing-on-fees are not paid to players so they are able to spread it across salaries. I came close to moving to a club outside Ghana and that was how things were done there”



“So, I will plead with Ghanaian clubs to learn from those countries and I believe if we are able to do that, player salary will improve and, in this case, player exodus will reduce”



“I think it will be prudent for clubs to scrap signing-on-fees and pay players about GHC5,000 or 4,000 monthly”