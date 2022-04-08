Time for Hearts vs Kotoko match changed following security advice

Kotoko will host Hearts of Oak on Sunday

The time for the Super Clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak has been reviewed to 3pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



The game was initially scheduled for 6:00pm but the Ghana Football Association have announced a new time for the match between the country’s most decorated club.



The FA in the statement announcing the review of the time, disclosed that the decision was arrived due to advise from the Ghana Police Service.



“The Ghana Premier League Matchday 24 game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC vs Accra Hearts of Oak SC is now scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

“Kick off time for the match has been changed due to advise from the Ghana Police Service.



The Match Coordination meeting will be held at 10 am on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium,” parts of the statement read.



The two rivals will battle it out for honors in matchday 24 of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Kotoko are leading the table with 49 points whiles Hearts of Oak are fourth with 36. 13 points separate the two teams with Kotoko looking set to wrestle the GPL title from their rivals.



The first leg of the Super Clash ended 0-0 in goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Asante Kotoko are winless at the Baba Yara Stadium against Accra Hearts of Oak since their 2-1 win in 2012.