Time will tell – Sam Johnson on Ghana ending AFCON drought

Sam Johnson

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has opened up on Ghana’s trophy drought on the African continent.

The four-time African Champions AFCON trophy drought has prolonged for 40 years. The last time Ghana won the covetous trophy was in 1982.



Ghana have come close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade, 2010 Angola losing to Egypt in the finals and in 2015 Equatorial Guinea- Gabon as the Stars lost to Ivory Coast on penalty shootout.



“Time will tell” he said when quizzed about how Ghana can end the continental trophy drought on UTV.

“It took Israel 40 years before reaching the promise so everything is possible, I believe we will get there again a day to come, we didn’t learn enough and I think that has led to the country’s trophy drought but if we will come together and do the right thing, I think everything will be fine” he said.



The Black Stars had a flying start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after inflicting a 3-0 win over Madagascar on Wednesday night.



Goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari in the second half was enough for the four-time African Champions to pick the maximum points at stake.