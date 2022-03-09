Time will tell - Sulley Muntari reacts to calls for return to Black Stars

Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Veteran Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari has disclosed that only time will tell whether he will return to the Black Stars or not.

Due to his display of fine form in the Ghana Premier League since joining Hearts of Oak on a free transfer in February, the former AC Milan superstar is now likely to return to the national team.



In the last few weeks, there have been growing calls for the player to be invited to the Ghana national team for the upcoming games against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Speaking in a post-match interview after Hearts of Oak’a 2-1 win against WAFA SC on Wednesday, Sulley Muntari did not open up on eagerness to play for the national team.



He only said, “Time will tell, we will see,” when answering a question on his likely return to the Black Stars.

In the game against WAFA SC, Sulley Muntari netted the winning goal for Hearts of Oak to seal a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



